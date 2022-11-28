Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 4.9 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

