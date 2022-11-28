Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,287,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,018,000 after buying an additional 48,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

