Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,698 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Analog Devices worth $935,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $165.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

