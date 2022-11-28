Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $29.33

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ADTRAN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.2 %

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

