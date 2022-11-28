Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $28.25

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

About Arcturus Therapeutics

ARCT opened at $16.48 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $436.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51.

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.