Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Price Target at $45.20

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $42.58 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Avangrid by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Avangrid by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.