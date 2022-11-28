Analysts Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) PT at $53.00

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Bread Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BFH stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.98.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $143,669,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $32,270,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
