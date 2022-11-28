Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $192.75

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.75.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $167.31 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock worth $38,396,578 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

