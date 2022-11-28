Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $136.07

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

