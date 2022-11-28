Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $136.07

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.07.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
