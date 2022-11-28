Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $4.07

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

