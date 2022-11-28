Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Delek US has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

