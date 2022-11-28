Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $26.63

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,794,532. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

