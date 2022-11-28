Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at 30.70

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 30.70.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total value of 2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares in the company, valued at 1,101,543.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total value of 2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,101,543.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,267 shares of company stock worth $6,167,331. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 21.35 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of 21.89.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

