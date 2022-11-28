Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $41.60

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25.
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
