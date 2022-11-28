Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $41.60

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 146,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,975,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

