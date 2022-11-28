Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $31.17

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.