Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $31.17

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.
LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LBTYA opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
