Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $101.86

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.86.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Masonite International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.3 %

Masonite International Company Profile

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $119.32.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

