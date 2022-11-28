Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Target Price at GBX 219

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 219 ($2.59).

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 195 ($2.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.16) to GBX 260 ($3.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.48) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

M&G Price Performance

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6,490.00. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Transactions at M&G

About M&G

In related news, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 175,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($345,571.72). In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato purchased 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £99,548 ($117,710.77). Also, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($345,571.72).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

