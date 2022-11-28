Analysts Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT at $54.14

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $11,171,843.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at $376,037,618.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,887,623 shares of company stock valued at $79,272,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,214,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

