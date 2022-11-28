Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$137.42

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$137.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

TFI International Stock Performance

TSE:TFII opened at C$140.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.68. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

Insider Activity

TFI International Company Profile

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$526,105,898.95.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

