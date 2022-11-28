Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$137.42

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$137.42.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
TFI International Stock Performance
TSE:TFII opened at C$140.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.68. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.
Insider Activity
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
