Analysts Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Price Target at $7.41

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Lion Electric by 17.3% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

LEV stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.17.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

