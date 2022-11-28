Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $4.42

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several research firms recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.06 on Friday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 62.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Transocean by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Transocean by 15.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

