Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Target Price at C$68.97

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE YRI opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.