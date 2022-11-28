Analyzing GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Home Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% Home Bancorp 25.95% 11.49% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Home Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Home Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Home Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Home Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.89 $16.11 million N/A N/A Home Bancorp $123.17 million 2.87 $48.62 million $4.07 10.48

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in the Acadiana, four banking offices in Baton Rouge, six banking offices in the Greater New Orleans area, six banking offices in the Northshore region, and three banking offices in Natchez. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

