Analyzing Hagerty (HGTY) and The Competition

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hagerty to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Hagerty Competitors 4.85% 28.10% 3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hagerty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hagerty Competitors 143 934 1148 27 2.47

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Hagerty’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Hagerty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million -$46.36 million -15.11 Hagerty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 161.25

Hagerty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty’s peers have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hagerty peers beat Hagerty on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

