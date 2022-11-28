Analyzing Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 8.03% 10.72% 2.68% Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 1 1 1 0 2.00 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PNM Resources and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PNM Resources currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.61%. Heliogen has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.78 billion 2.35 $196.36 million $1.92 25.40 Heliogen $8.80 million 24.23 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Heliogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,426 miles of electric transmission lines, 5,751 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,765 miles of underground distribution lines, and 250 substations. The segment also owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,297 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,408 miles of underground distribution lines, and 113 substations. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 806,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.