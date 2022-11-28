Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,937 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

