Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 649,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ares Management by 71.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $11,931,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 751,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,158,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Ares Management stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

