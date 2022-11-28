Argus Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Argus from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

LYFT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

