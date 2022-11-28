AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

T stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

