Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.19.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

