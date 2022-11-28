AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Head-To-Head Review

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -49.54% -14.27% -4.90% Varonis Systems -30.31% -24.11% -12.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AvidXchange and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 1 2 7 0 2.60 Varonis Systems 1 7 10 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AvidXchange currently has a consensus target price of 11.09, indicating a potential upside of 28.96%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $30.31, indicating a potential upside of 42.92%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than AvidXchange.

68.9% of AvidXchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvidXchange and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $248.41 million 6.88 -$199.65 million -0.86 -10.00 Varonis Systems $390.13 million 5.99 -$116.86 million ($1.27) -16.70

Varonis Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvidXchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Varonis Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.