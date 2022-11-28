AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $8.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT Stock Down 1.6 %

AXT Company Profile

Shares of AXT stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.89. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

