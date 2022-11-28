B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $691,000 Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

