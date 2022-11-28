B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,731,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 234,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.