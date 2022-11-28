Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $874.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 362.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 58.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

