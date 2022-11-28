Bank of America Raises Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $13.50

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.88.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Down 7.2 %

BILI stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.