Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$2.04 per share for the quarter.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$71.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
