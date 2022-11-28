Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$2.04 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$71.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

