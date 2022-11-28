Baupost Group LLC MA Has $45.25 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,881 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $45,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $2,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.35. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.76. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

