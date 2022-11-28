Baupost Group LLC MA Has $477.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084,053 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 7.1% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 6.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $477,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

