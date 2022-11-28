Baupost Group LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,194,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,929 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 2.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 1.48% of Liberty Global worth $151,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Liberty Global by 1,659.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. 3,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

