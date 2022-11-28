Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 191,206 Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,206 shares during the quarter. Archaea Energy accounts for 0.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 2.45% of Archaea Energy worth $43,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,628,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,550,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 469,660 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,417,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after buying an additional 278,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 1,341,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LFG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

