Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 2,082,492 Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,854,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082,492 shares during the quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in ironSource were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IS. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after buying an additional 5,042,747 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $10,325,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $10,170,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,503,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,522 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,759 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,894. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ironSource Company Profile

IS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.