Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 2,751,122 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751,122 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for about 2.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $164,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 282,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dropbox by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,260 shares of company stock worth $10,794,532. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 1,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,162. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

