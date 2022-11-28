Baupost Group LLC MA Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 926,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,974,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 2.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.84% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WTW traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $243.40. 1,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

