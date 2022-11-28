Baupost Group LLC MA Trims Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,514,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 611,000 shares during the quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 7.21% of Trilogy Metals worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,256. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

