Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Baxter International worth $60,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $56.00 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

