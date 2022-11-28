Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $267.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.89. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

