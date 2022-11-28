Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $75.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BERY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.42.

NYSE:BERY opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

