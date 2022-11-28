Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Bilibili has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bilibili Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

