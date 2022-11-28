Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,984.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,816.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,915.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

